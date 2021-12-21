Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an above market non-brokered private placement to the Company through the issuance of 2,460,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $246,000.00 (the "Offering"). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and for other general and administrative costs. Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for $46,000 in the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of CDN$0.15 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering (the "Warrant Term"), provided, however, should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days at any time following the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") aggregate cash commissions of $19,350 and issued an aggregate of 193,500 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of (24) months from the closing of the Offering and subject to the acceleration provision noted above.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as an insider of the Company acquired an aggregate of 460,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner. The Offering was approved by all independent directors of the Company.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

