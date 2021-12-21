Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTCQB: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the tremendous success of the Sweet Demon launch under the Limited Release program, West Island has been approved for a general listing of 2 new sku's in Ontario. The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, doing business as the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS") has approved the listing of West Island's Platinum Cake and Grandpa's Stash strains. Both strains are premium products with THC level's approaching 30 percent and terpene levels averaging above 3 percent.

The OCS is the sole wholesale distributor of cannabis for the province of Ontario. Ontario is the country's largest cannabis market with over 1000 cannabis retail outlets. Legal cannabis retailers in Ontario had over 120.1 million dollars in sales for June of 2021. Sales of cannabis in Ontario amounted for 37.7 percent of all Canadian cannabis sales for the month of June, 2021.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "Our first entry of OUESTTM brand premium craft cannabis into Ontario, 'Sweet Demon', was a huge success - selling out in less than a month. As with other regions of the country, our super premium product that has become an instant classic in Ontario also. We hope that our two new offerings will be as well received."

Management continues to aggressively expand the Company's commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com.

