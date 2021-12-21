Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: NGLD) (The "Company" or "Nevada Canyon") is pleased to announce it has signed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Canyon, LLC, an Option to Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Target Minerals, Inc ("Target"), a private Nevada company, to acquire 100% interest of Target's 1% production royalty on the Olinghouse Project, located in the Olinghouse Mining District, Washoe County, Nevada.

The Olinghouse Project is located approximately 30 miles east of Reno, Nevada. The property was operated by Alta Gold in the late 1990's and had a Feasibility Study completed in 1997. The mine went into production in 1999, however, due to historically low gold prices combined with a substantial debt load, Alta Gold went bankrupt shortly thereafter, in late 2000. The historic geologic resource outlined in the 1997 Alta Gold Feasibility Study was based on over 600 drill holes collared at 100 ft centers. The historic geologic resource contained 695,128 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.0381 oz/ton gold at an 0.01 oz/ton cut-off. The property has had no modern exploration since the Alta Gold bankruptcy in 2000. The historical mineralized resource is open at depth and along strike, with excellent potential to increase the historical mineralized resources.

Nevada Canyon considers this historical estimate to be reliable and relevant, however it is not treating this historic estimate as current compliant mineral resources.

The Olinghouse Project's current owner is Lake Mountain Mining LLC, ("LMM"), a private Nevada company. LMM is currently reviewing its financing plans for additional exploration, required permitting, economic studies and various capital expenditures towards a production re-start decision in the near future.

Nevada Canyon has the exclusive right and option (the "Purchase Option"), exercisable at any time during the Option Period at its sole discretion to acquire 100% of a production royalty in the amount of one percent (1%) of the net smelter returns on all minerals and products produced from certain properties comprising the Olinghouse Project from Target as follows:

The term of the Purchase Option shall be for one (1) year, or sixty (60) days after the date on which Nevada Canyon delivers to Target a written notice to exercise the Option, subject to extension if Target's conditions to closing are not fully satisfied or otherwise waived by Nevada Canyon. Full consideration of the Agreement consists of the following: (i) an initial cash option payment of US$200,000 upon execution of a definitive agreement. (paid) (ii) US$2,000,000 which shall be paid by Purchaser to Vendor in either cash, or (iii) 2,000,000 common shares of Nevada Canyon, the determination of which shall be as follows:

(a) if the Nevada Canyon 10-Day volume weighted average price (VWAP) Calculation is less than US$1.25 per share, the Purchase Price shall be paid in cash (the " Cash Consideration "); or

(b) if the Nevada Canyon 10-Day VWAP Calculation is more than US$1.25 per share, the Purchase Price shall be paid in the form of Two Million (2,000,000) Nevada Canyon Parent's Common Shares (the " Share Consideration ").

"This initial royalty represents a significant milestone for the Company," said Nevada Canyon President and CEO Jeffrey Cocks. "The Olinghouse royalty has been a very sought-after asset within Nevada, I am very proud of the Nevada Canyon team for securing this asset and adding it to our growing royalty inventory.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jeffrey A. Cocks"

Jeffrey A. Cocks

President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.

(TEL)- (888) 909-5548, (FAX)-(888) 909-1033

Email: info@nevadacanyongold.com

Website: www. nevadacanyongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

