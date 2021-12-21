Emmes Acquires Institut Dr. Schauerte, Entering Real World Evidence Market

Company's Third Major Acquisition Expands European Presence in Germany; Adds New Electronic Data Capture Tool to Enhance Real World Evidence Research

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that it has acquired Institut Dr. Schauerte, a CRO headquartered in Munich, Germany. Founded in 1990, Institut Dr. Schauerte is a full-service, technology-oriented CRO that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-market clinical follow-up studies. It has conducted more than 400 studies across a range of therapeutic areas.

This is the third acquisition for Emmes in the last year, having previously purchased Neox, headquartered in the Czech Republic, in December 2020 and UK-based Orphan Reach in May 2021. The acquisition of Institut Dr. Schauerte augments Emmes' global reach by expanding the company's presence in Germany and adding new long-term strategic relationships with global biopharma companies. With Institut Dr. Schauerte, Emmes now has more than 1,200 employees.

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "This is another positive step in our growth and diversification strategy. Institut Dr. Schauerte has a 30-year history and deep expertise in the growing field of Real World Evidence (RWE) research. Its agile, technology-enabled approach is a perfect fit with Emmes and will enhance our digital capabilities."

She added, "Emmes Europe is growing quickly, and Institut Dr. Schauerte will be joining an integrated team across the UK and EU that is successfully collaborating with colleagues in Canada, India and the U.S. to conduct global clinical trials."

Institut Dr. Schauerte's clinical trial operations have been conducted in more than 20 countries, and the company has seen accelerating revenues from post-approval non-interventional studies. RWE and Real World Data have become increasingly important in improving patient care and influencing product development and lifecycle management decisions for drug, device and diagnostic manufacturers.

Institut Dr. Schauerte also expands Emmes' technology product line with its ClinDoc tool, a secure, intuitive CFR21 Part 11 compliant Electronic Data Capture (EDC) solution. It includes multi-language capabilities and interfaces for clinical trial management systems, electronic health records, and mobile health data from apps and wearables. ClinDoc complements Emmes' Advantage e-Clinical EDC system, giving the company even greater flexibility to meet diverse customer needs.

Institut Dr. Schauerte CEO and Founder Dr. Wulfram Schauerte said, "Our deep expertise in RWE and a thriving set of offices in Munich and Cottbus, Germany, will be strong assets in Emmes' global growth plans. We are excited about joining the company and working with our new colleagues in Emmes Europe. We share much in common; in addition to our dedication to high research standards, we place great value on employee engagement and long-term client relationships."

Dr. Schauerte and Institut Dr. Schauerte's leaders and staff will continue in their current roles.

"Emmes and Institut Dr. Schauerte have a combined legacy of over 70 years in business," noted Dr. Dingivan. "Our team is looking forward to collaborating to improve the care and treatment of patients throughout the world, leveraging RWE to enhance studies ranging from Phase I to Phase IV, and using our EDC solutions to achieve greater data quality and efficiency for clients."

About Institut Dr. Schauerte

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and founded in 1990, Institut Dr. Schauerte is a technology-oriented full-service Clinical Research Organization that specializes in late-phase, non-interventional, and post-market clinical follow-up studies. Committed to providing high quality, bespoke RWE services and solutions, Institut Dr. Schauerte serves pharmaceutical and medical device companies across Europe in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com

