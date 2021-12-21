The combination of HMI displays and in-cabin analysis in one system offers unique interaction in addition to mandatory driver monitoring features

emotion3D, a leading provider for camera-based in-cabin analysis software, and BHTC, the world market leader for climate control units and HMI systems, teamed up to offer the world's first solution that combines outstanding HMI technology with advanced driver and occupant monitoring. The system covers all soon to be mandatory driver monitoring functionalities and offers innovative user experience features.

BHTC's display and climate control products can be equipped with cameras that observe either the driver only or the whole in-cabin space. emotion3D's CABIN EYE software stack is used to process the video stream provided by the cameras to derive valuable information about the driver and other occupants.

Based on this information, driver drowsiness and distraction as well as sudden sickness warnings (conform with GSR and EuroNCAP) can be issued. In addition, the solution enables a wide range of user experience features such as personalization and gestures. The tight coupling of BHTC's HMI products and emotion3D's in-cabin analysis modules enables a unique, intuitive human-vehicle interaction.

BHTC will showcase a demonstrator at CES 2022 in Las Vegas (Jan 5-8, 2022). In case you are interested to experience a live demo, please reach out to: Jana.Mirovic@BHTC.com

About emotion3D: emotion3D is a leading software provider for camera-based in-cabin analysis. With cameras installed inside the vehicle, their powerful and versatile software stack CABIN EYE analyzes all occupants' characteristics, states and activities to enable a wide range of safety user experience functions. The in-cabin analysis system will be at the heart of future vehicle concepts as it enables the currently most paramount factors in automotive development: ideal user experience, seamless human-vehicle interaction and optimized safety.

About BHTC: BHTC is world market leader for climate controls and specialist for outstanding HMI (Human-Machine-Interface) system solutions. In addition to first-class and comfortable climate, this also includes intuitive and ergonomic operation of HMI systems. Success stories are created at BHTC when challenges meet creativity. The results are customer-specific solutions in the segments of control systems, climate control units, center information displays (CID) and integrated center stacks (ICS).

