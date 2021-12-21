Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted to its directors options to purchase in the aggregate 1,250,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, which options will expire on December 20, 2024.
