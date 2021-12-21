Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2021 | 17:32
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that it has granted to its directors options to purchase in the aggregate 1,250,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, which options will expire on December 20, 2024.

For further information contact;
Poplar Creek Resources Inc.
Attention: Richard Edgar
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 616-5387
E-mail: redgarex@gmail.com

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678898/Poplar-Creek-Resources-Inc-Announces-Grant-of-Options

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.