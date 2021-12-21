Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Mnémonique: BALYO, éligible PEA-PME), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions, announces order commitments from its industrial partner for 2022.

For the third year in a row, BALYO and Linde Material Handling have decided to contractualize their relationship by signing a contract of orders. BALYO's historical industrial partner has thus committed to order BALYO solutions for a total of 13.9 M€ during the fiscal year 2022.

As with industrial contracts of this kind, the execution of orders is subject to various conditions linked to the respect of operational and technological criteria on both sides.

Pascal Rialland, CEO and Chairman of BALYO, commented: We are delighted that Linde Material Handling has decided to renew its order commitment for 2022. This reflects the added value of BALYO solutions and the operational progress made over the past two years. The logistics sector is currently undergoing a technological transformation and the demand from manufacturers for robotic solutions is growing rapidly. We thank our industrial partner for its confidence and are determined to continue structuring and accelerating direct and indirect sales in 2022

Next BALYO financial press release: full-year 2021 sales on January 27, 2022 after the market close.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/

