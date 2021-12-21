Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP) (Paris:SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, has finalised the acquisition of cybersecurity firm EVA Group. The proposed acquisition had been announced on 12 October 2021.

This acquisition will significantly boost Sopra Steria Group's firepower in the highly promising and critical field of cybersecurity and will bolster its IT systems security offering for major clients. It will act as a springboard, propelling the Group into position as one of the top three players in the French cybersecurity market.

EVA Group was added to Sopra Steria's scope of consolidation on 21 December 2021.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 46,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.3 billion in 2020.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

About EVA Group

EVA Group is a French cybersecurity and IT performance firm. Founded in 2007, the company has 240 consultants and 7 offices located in Paris, Toulouse, Lyon, Singapore, Hong Kong, Toronto and New York. It offers a wide range of services, including governance and assistance for CISOs, compliance management, IT and cloud architecture security, maintaining systems in proper operating condition, penetration tests and certificate training programmes. EVA Group serves 80 active clients, most of which are large public-sector organisations and businesses listed on the CAC 40 and SBF 120 French stock market indices.

For more information, visit us at www.evagroup.fr

