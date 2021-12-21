Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883866 ISIN: US9029251066 Ticker-Symbol: 3UT 
Frankfurt
21.12.21
08:01 Uhr
15,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,62 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USA TRUCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
USA TRUCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30016,50018:21
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2021 | 18:08
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Earns 2021 Arkansas Business Reader's Choice Best of Biz Award

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., has been named the recipient of the 2021 Arkansas Business Best of Business Award - Best Trucking Company. The award marks the second consecutive year that USA Truck, Inc. has earned the honor from Arkansas Business (2020, 2021). A weekly business journal launched in 1984, Arkansas Business is Arkansas' largest niche publisher and a premier source for Arkansas business news.

Like all of the other winners and finalists, USAT has proven able to best meet the unique needs of businesses and business leaders in the state.

According to Arkansas Business, the winners and finalists for the 17th annual Arkansas Business Best of Business Awards were chosen by the thousands of busy employees, employers, executives, movers, and shakers whose occupations lead them to use the services listed.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-649-2530.

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678900/USA-Truck-Earns-2021-Arkansas-Business-Readers-Choice-Best-of-Biz-Award

USA TRUCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.