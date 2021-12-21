USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Earns 2021 Arkansas Business Reader's Choice Best of Biz Award

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., has been named the recipient of the 2021 Arkansas Business Best of Business Award - Best Trucking Company. The award marks the second consecutive year that USA Truck, Inc. has earned the honor from Arkansas Business (2020, 2021). A weekly business journal launched in 1984, Arkansas Business is Arkansas' largest niche publisher and a premier source for Arkansas business news.

Like all of the other winners and finalists, USAT has proven able to best meet the unique needs of businesses and business leaders in the state.

According to Arkansas Business, the winners and finalists for the 17th annual Arkansas Business Best of Business Awards were chosen by the thousands of busy employees, employers, executives, movers, and shakers whose occupations lead them to use the services listed.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-649-2530.

