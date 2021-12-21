Flair Airlines Launches to the Big Apple and the Windy City: New Service to New York City and Chicago

Service between Toronto-New York begins in April and Toronto-Chicago begins in May

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, continues to expand into the United States with the announcement of two new U.S. destinations: New York City and Chicago. Service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport will begin on April 7 and to Chicago O'Hare International Airport will begin on May 17.

"We're working hard to continue our rapid expansion into the U.S., and we're delighted to announce these exciting new U.S. destinations , " said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "Flair's ultra-low fares will make it easier to take in a Broadway show in New York or enjoy a beautiful summer's day on Lake Michigan in Chicago. Whatever the reason you travel, Flair will get you there affordably."

Nonstop service to New York from Toronto will initially be twice weekly, ramping up to four times weekly effective May 16. Nonstop service to Chicago from Toronto will be three times weekly, effective May 17.

"John F. Kennedy International Airport is delighted to see an affordable flying option added for our Canadian visitors," said Charles Everett, General Manager of John F. Kennedy International Airport. "This new service is part of the Port Authority's commitment to offer the traveling public greater connectivity to more destinations from JFK."

"On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Chicago is honored to welcome Flair Airlines to offer additional options and affordable travel between O'Hare International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport," said City of Chicago Commissioner of Aviation Jamie L. Rhee. "Canadians are invited to experience the diverse tourist attractions and eclectic cuisine of the Windy City - recently voted Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler for the fifth year in a row."

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $109 CAD from Toronto. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Both destinations are now available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

