Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Final Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Final Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Further to the announcement on 7 September 2021, the Company has now successfully sold all of the assets in the Realisation Pool and is pleased to announce the final compulsory redemption of all Realisation Shares (the "Final Redemption").

The Final Redemption price will be approximately 266.39 pence per Realisation Share (the "Final Redemption Price"), equivalent to the unaudited Net Asset Value per Realisation Share as at 17 December 2021.

Fractions of Realisation Shares will not be redeemed and the number of Realisation Shares to be redeemed for each Realisation Shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Realisation Shares. Accordingly, 273,085 Realisation Shares will be compulsorily redeemed at the Final Redemption Price. The Final Redemption proceeds due in respect of the Final Redemption will be paid by cheque and sent to Realisation Shareholders during the week commencing 3 January 2022.

All Realisation Shares that are redeemed will be re-designated as Ordinary Shares and held in Treasury. Following the Final Redemption, there will be no Realisation Shares in issue.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Final Redemption, pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 81,017,828 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company will hold 11,710,750 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 69,307,078.

The above figure of 69,307,078 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular dated 15 March 2021.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.



