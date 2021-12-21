Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), announces the Board received the resignation of Alain de Rouvray as Director, effective December 16th, 2021.

Alain de Rouvray founded the company in 1973. He was Chairman and CEO of ESI Group until January 31, 2019. He remained Chairman of the Board of Directors until February 8, 2021.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Based on the above modifications, the Company's Board of Directors will be composed of seven directors (6 of whom are independent) and one board observer:

- Alex Davern Chairman of the Board and independent member

- Cristel de Rouvray Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman of the Strategic committee

- Rajani Ramanathan Independent member and Chairwoman of the Technology Marketing committee

- Patrice Soudan Independent member and Chairman of the Audit Committee1

- Eric d'Hotelans Independent member and Chairman of the Compensation committee

- Véronique Jacq Independent member and Chairwoman of the Audit committee2

- Yves de Balmann Independent member

- Charles-Helen des Isnards Board observer

Upcoming events

Annual Revenues Results 2021 March 1st, 2022 (6pm CET)

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

1 Effective on Janurary 1, 2022

2 Until December 31, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005523/en/

Contacts:

Press Shareholder Relations

ESI Group

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05