ActivePure Medical Enhances Infection Prevention Expertise

Company Appoints Experienced Infection Preventionist as new VP of Clinical Affairs and Medical Liaison

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / ActivePure Medical, LLC welcomes Caitlin Stowe as its vice president of clinical affairs and medical liaison. ActivePure, the global leader in surface and air disinfection technology, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance on their Class II Medical Device in June 2020 and immediately built out its healthcare division, ActivePure Medical, LLC. With Stowe's addition, the company will accelerate the development of evidence-based science.

ActivePure's unique technology is proven to deactivate surface and airborne pathogens. The medical-grade technology is designed to treat pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and has been proven extremely effective at mitigating COVID-19 risks. ActivePure Medical can offer infection prevention audits to smaller healthcare facilities that don't have formal programs in place with the team fully developed.

In addition to directing both independent lab studies and healthcare-based trials demonstrating the efficacy of the ActivePure Technology, Stowe will oversee the development of ActivePure's efforts in contributing to the fight to achieve zero HAIs.

Stowe joined the company in October and will report to the President of ActivePure Medical, Dan Marsh. ActivePure Medical's global headquarters is in Dallas.

"Caitlin comes to us with an incredible background in infection prevention, public health and research. Her ability to help create awareness of the gaps in current practice for the cleaning and disinfection of the environment of care is critical. We are an infection prevention company, and as part of that, we work closely with our customers to help them achieve better outcomes by sharing our experience and knowledge. No one is better positioned to provide that consultative support than Caitlin," said Marsh. "ActivePure Medical is dedicated to continuous improvement and growth, and the addition of Caitlin to the team will add to those efforts."

"As a certified infection preventionist with a master's in public health and a Ph.D. candidate, I am dedicated to improving patient outcomes and preventing infections through practical application of best practice. I believe that we need to provide a bundle of practice solutions to move the needle on HAIs," said Stowe. "Joining ActivePure Medical provides me a great opportunity to fight preventable infections while providing educational resources, as well as supporting ActivePure's goals of providing a solution for the contamination that occurs between episodic interventions."

ActivePure Medical provides full-facility continuous surface and air disinfection specifically for healthcare systems, community health centers, long-term care facilities, as well as physician and dental offices. The infection prevention units, powered by the patented ActivePure Technology, have been tested by some of the world's top biosafety testing facilities. ActivePure has been proven to reduce up to 99.99% of pathogens, including C.dif, MRSA, Norovirus, Staph bacteria, Candida, Swine Flu, Hepatitis, Legionella, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), Avian influenza, E. coli, and more.

Stowe has worked in infection prevention roles for the past 12 years and has worked in the healthcare industry for more than 20 years. Most recently, she was the clinical affairs research manager for PDI Healthcare, where she played a significant role in developing an evidence-based science strategy for the post-market portfolio, initiating over 20 studies in two years. Stowe also assisted with evidence generation for product development. In addition, she helped create training and education for various of topics, from health quality metrics to emerging pathogens, to help foster best practices, to improve outcomes and lower infections.

Stowe has been an adjunct faculty member at South College in Knoxville, Tenn., teaching undergraduate biostatistics, health science research and epidemiology courses. "I am excited to be joining such an innovative and proven company that provides continuous and full-facility disinfection to address missed areas, recontamination and aerosolization, which has long been ignored in healthcare," Stowe said.

Stowe graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida. She earned her master's degree in public health specializing in global communicable disease and has a graduate certification in infection control from the University of South Florida. In addition to her multiple certifications in infection control, public health and health quality, she will attain her Ph.D. in health science from Nova Southeastern University in 2022.

For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the healthcare division of ActivePure, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections. The ActivePure powered units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory and healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

