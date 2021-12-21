Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
21.12.21
20:31 Uhr
338,30 Euro
+8,80
+2,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
337,70338,0020:47
337,50338,2020:47
PR Newswire
21.12.2021 | 19:51
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldman Sachs investment banker Elisa Biava joins Media Tech Excerp

Elisa Biava joins Excerp as Head of Corporate Development.

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excerp, a media tech platform within the online written content industry, has announced another key hire. Elisa Biava is the latest addition to the team as Head of Corporate Development, responsible for identifying, planning and executing the company's growth opportunities.

Elisa Biava from Excerp

"I am truly excited to join Excerp at such an early stage. I have been looking for an entrepreneurial adventure where I could start from the bottom and help build something great. When I learned about what was being built at Excerp, I was thrilled. The team is incredibly driven, and the company is growing fast," she says.

Prior to joining Excerp as Head of Corporate Development, Biava was an Investment Banker in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs. She started her career at Goldman Sachs in 2016 in Investment Banking and joined the Mergers & Acquisitions team upon graduation from Bocconi. Biava earned a Bachelor's Degree in International Economics and Finance from Bocconi University.

Biava has extensive knowledge in corporate finance alongside experience advising with some of the largest corporations in Europe. She also has experience in raising capital in various formats and knowledge of established investment vehicles.

"We are very excited to welcome Elisa to Excerp, she is exceptionally talented with a strong growth mindset and brings in a very valuable skill set thanks to her experience in Mergers and Acquisitions. At Goldman Sachs, she has been instrumental at driving large M&A transactions and will be an invaluable asset for Excerp's continued growth", says Majid Sebti, co-founder of Excerp.

About Excerp

Excerp is building a digital media platform that will change the way content is produced and consumed online. Excerp was founded in December 2020. The company is headquartered in London and has over 20 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714637/Press_Release___Excerp___Elisa_Biava.jpg

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.