Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide its inaugural update with respect to its Peak Mineral Property located near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada (the "Peak Property" or the "Property").

The Company engaged Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. of Kelowna, British Columbia, to complete an in-depth data compilation and analysis (the "Data Compilation") with respect to the Peak Property and surrounding vicinity. The goal of the Data Compilation was to allow Corcel to further refine targets for the Company's 2022 exploration plans which are expected to include an extensive soil sampling survey over the Peak Property.

Highlights of the Data Compilation include:

An extensive exploration database was successfully digitized and compiled from five historic assessment reports highlighting work programs completed from 1983 to 2015.

This exploration database now includes more than 900 B-horizon soil samples, 270 rock and chip grab samples, 15 silt samples, as well as 12 short diamond drill holes.

The majority of the work completed historically was centered around four BC MINFILE locations including the Peak Lake, High-Grade, CM-240, and Emma, all of which are prospective for mesothermal-vein and skarn-type precious and base metal mineralization.

The Company is now in the process of further analyzing and interpreting the various data within the exploration database, and will release further updates in regard to this work, as well as the Company's 2022 exploration plans, in due course.

The Company has been unable to dispatch a ground exploration crew to the Peak Property this month due to heavy snowfall in the region. The Data Compilation represents a practical first step for future exploration at the Peak Property once weather permits in 2022.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its initial objective is to focus on the exploration of the Peak Mineral Property located in British Columbia, Canada, for which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest.

