Spectrum Diversified Designs - Tovolo: Tips to Kick Start A Successful New Year with Spectrum Diversified Designs

STREETSBORO, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / As 2022 approaches, it's time to plan your New Year's resolutions. What are most Americans focusing on? According to a Fidelity Investments 2022 New Year's Resolutions Study, more Americans are considering resolutions around physical and mental health objectives for 2022 as compared to 2021.

With some of the top 2022 resolutions-spend more time with loved ones (44%), eat more nutritiously (40%) and focus on things that truly matter (40%)-in mind, Spectrum® Diversified Designs, LLC, a leader in housewares and creator of innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home, and Tovolo®, a leader in go-to-kitchen and lifestyle innovations, shares tips and products to help you jump start a happy, successful new year. So, out with the unrealistic resolutions and in with the new.

Start Small

Focus on a small goal that will bring immediate satisfaction-organizing messy drawers. Take 10 minutes to clean out the drawer and add compartments for each item with HEXA® In-Drawer bins and HEXA silverware trays. The organizers feature the hexagonal, honeycomb open base design, allowing dirt and crumbs to fall through its base away from clean items. Simply "lift and sift" to easily clean your drawer and not the organizer. HEXA In-Drawer bins are available in a variety of sizes, while the HEXA silverware trays feature multiple dividers and expandable versions to slide into drawers easily. Now that the clutter is cleared, everyone in the household will know where to find what they need for the tasks at hand.

Make Home A Haven

Many of us will go into the new year with hybrid work schedules. Creating functional spaces throughout the home will boost productivity and mental wellness and free up time for a healthy work-life balance. Make any space more efficient and organized with baskets. The vintage-style Stowaway Basket features a slim and shallow design to keep anything from work to play organized and easy to find. For small spaces, the over-the-cabinet organizer increases storage for office supplies, self-care items and more. Plus, no tools are needed for installation.

Nurture and Nourish

Now that the home is in order, let's focus on another top 2022 goal: Eat more nutritiously. To start, make fresh fruits and vegetables ready and easily accessible with stackable HEXA In-Fridge Bins, which offer improved air flow for extended freshness. Available in various sets on Amazon, the clear bins help customize fridge shelves while the front opening cutouts make it easy to access ingredients. Healthy choices are easy to make when they're right in front of you! Plus, the removable inserts make it easy to clean up crumbs and spills.

Happy and Healthy Cooking

Now that the HEXA In-Fridge Bins brought organization to your fridge, you'll be eager to start cooking healthy recipes at home. Tovolo® offers a variety of tools to bring fun, efficiency, and ease into the kitchen. Eliminate the number of dishes and expand your culinary skills with multi-purpose tools, such as the 3-in-1 Avocado Tool, 2-in-1 Squash Tool, 2-in-1 Kiwi Tool and more to help you cut, slice, scoop and scrape fresh fruits and vegetables. Elevate your cooking experience with Flex-Core® Spatulas, the spatulas that handle the heaviest mixing while providing the flexibility to mix, spread and scoop, while items like the Soak N' Strain Colander to help wash, strain and serve fruits and leafy greens.

From making the home a haven to setting up the kitchen to encourage healthy choices, making small improvements in your lifestyle will help achieve a happy new year and a happy you.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service.?We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

