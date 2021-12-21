Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - 22NW Fund, LP ("22NW") today provided an update on its requisition (the "Requisition") for a meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA").

On December 9, 2021, 22NW announced that it had submitted to DIRTT a term sheet for a settlement proposal (the "Proposal") under which Todd Lillibridge, Denise Karkkainen and Steve Parry would retire from DIRTT's board of directors (the "Board") to be replaced by Aron English, Ken Sanders and Scott Robinson. Under the Proposal, 22NW would agree to support the director nominees of the Board at DIRTT's 2022 AGM, which would remain at eight. It was a condition of the Proposal that it be accepted no later than December 15, 2021. If DIRTT accepted the Proposal, the Requisition would be withdrawn.

22NW is the largest shareholder of DIRTT, holding almost 19 per cent of DIRTT's outstanding shares. The Board, in aggregate, holds approximately 1 per cent of DIRTT's outstanding shares.

The Proposal was not accepted by the Board. Since 22NW made the Proposal:

DIRTT announced in a December 10, 2021 press release (the "DIRTT Press Release") that it had filed a complaint (the "Complaint") with the Alberta Securities Commission against 22NW. The Complaint alleges breaches of securities laws by 22NW, another major shareholder of DIRTT and potentially other institutional shareholders of DIRTT.

DIRTT asserted in the DIRTT Press Release, by innuendo, that 22NW made the Proposal in connection with the Complaint. This was a false statement, made with no knowledge by DIRTT, intended only to attack 22NW's credibility. As the shareholder with the most to risk from a proxy fight, the Proposal was made by 22NW in an effort to resolve its differences with the Board.

22NW delivered a response to the Complaint to the Alberta Securities Commission on December 16, 2021. In that response, 22NW identified numerous facts refuting the Complaint. 22NW is seeking that the Complaint be dealt with in an expedited manner, so that it cannot be used as a tactic by the Board against the Requisition, and ultimately against the rights of DIRTT's shareholders under securities laws and the ABCA.

In the DIRTT Press Release, the Special Committee of the Board, described as having the mandate to review and consider the Requisition, "reiterated its commitment to being prepared to engage in discussions" with 22NW to "settle this unnecessary proxy fight." In fact, the Special Committee has attempted no negotiations with 22NW, instead exerting all of its efforts in examining the "validity" of the Requisition, making the Complaint against 22NW and other DIRTT shareholders, approving a date for the Meeting that is more than 5 MONTHS from the making of the Requisition and ignoring 22NW's requests for lists of US shareholders.

22NW has proceeded in preparing a proxy statement (the "U.S. Proxy Statement") pursuant to the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When the U.S. Proxy Statement is finalized, 22NW will update its Canadian information circular filed on SEDAR on November 22, 2021.

In making the Requisition, 22NW exercised a fundamental shareholder right under the ABCA. DIRTT has responded to the Requisition by attacking the business reputations of not only 22NW but other DIRTT shareholders as well. Calling the Meeting for a date more than 5 MONTHS from the making of the Requisition is a calculated affront to the substance and spirit of the requisition right under the ABCA.

The Board, in aggregate, holds approximately 1 per cent of DIRTT's shares. Its actions demonstrate the Board's attitude toward shareholders holding 99 per cent of DIRTT's shares. As a shareholder with far more at stake than the Board in DIRTT's success, 22NW intends to preserve its rights in relation to the Requisition and as a DIRTT shareholder, which may include recourse to securities regulators and Alberta courts.

