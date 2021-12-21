DGAP-News: Intapp

Intapp Introduces Next Generation Collaboration and Content Suite for Professional Services Firms



21.12.2021 / 22:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced the launch of its OnePlace Collaboration & Content suite, extending Microsoft 365 functionality for the unique needs of professional services firms. The suite of cloud solutions, which combines the capabilities acquired from Repstor and existing Intapp industry cloud solutions, extends the Intapp platform natively within Microsoft 365. Intapp collaboration and content solutions turn Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook into intuitive, centralized engagement and client-centric workspaces with intelligent file management. Users experience simplified collaboration, enhanced compliance, and automated governance, which help to ensure better client outcomes and solve for many of the remote-working challenges facing every firm. OnePlace Collaboration & Content consists of three major offerings: Intapp Documents enables engagement-centric document management capabilities in Microsoft SharePoint and provides the tools needed to effectively file emails and access content, all from within Microsoft Outlook.

Intapp Workspaces provides engagement-centric experiences, 360-degree insights, and automatic lifecycle management improving internal and external collaboration within Microsoft Teams.

Intapp Client Collaboration (coming soon) increases information and content sharing with clients and other parties through secure, client-branded external workspaces. Built-in integrations with Intapp offerings and other industry-leading solutions deliver a more intelligent and comprehensive work experience for professionals. Key Intapp integrations include: Intapp Walls - Extends the maintenance of complex compliance, client, and engagement-level confidentiality and security standards across Microsoft 365 applications.

Intapp Intake - Automatically provisions Microsoft Teams workspaces for new engagements, ensuring team members have all they need to meet and tightly collaborate in a dedicated, access-controlled workspace.

Intapp Integration Service - Integrates Microsoft 365 with other datasets and applications, helping firms create more connected experiences for their professionals. 'The vast majority of professional services organizations have shifted their operating models to support digital work as an imperative of growth. In recognizing this need for agility, firms have increasingly turned to Microsoft 365,' said Alan McMillen, General Manager, Collaboration and Content Solutions, Intapp. 'With OnePlace Collaboration & Content, firms can maximize the effectiveness of distributed teams using the combined power of Intapp and Microsoft 365 to handle the complex content and processes associated with the legal, accounting and consulting industries.' For more information on OnePlace Collaboration & Content please see the resources below or contact us for a personalized demo: Webinars

Client case studies

OnePlace Content & Collaboration brochure About Intapp Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn. Contact Details Intapp Ali Robinson +1 612-232-0062 ali.robinson@intapp.com Company Website http://www.intapp.com

News Source: News Direct



21.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

