Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced the launch of its OnePlace Collaboration & Content suite, extending Microsoft 365 functionality for the unique needs of professional services firms. The suite of cloud solutions, which combines the capabilities acquired from Repstor and existing Intapp industry cloud solutions, extends the Intapp platform natively within Microsoft 365.
Intapp collaboration and content solutions turn Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook into intuitive, centralized engagement and client-centric workspaces with intelligent file management. Users experience simplified collaboration, enhanced compliance, and automated governance, which help to ensure better client outcomes and solve for many of the remote-working challenges facing every firm. OnePlace Collaboration & Content consists of three major offerings:
Built-in integrations with Intapp offerings and other industry-leading solutions deliver a more intelligent and comprehensive work experience for professionals. Key Intapp integrations include:
'The vast majority of professional services organizations have shifted their operating models to support digital work as an imperative of growth. In recognizing this need for agility, firms have increasingly turned to Microsoft 365,' said Alan McMillen, General Manager, Collaboration and Content Solutions, Intapp. 'With OnePlace Collaboration & Content, firms can maximize the effectiveness of distributed teams using the combined power of Intapp and Microsoft 365 to handle the complex content and processes associated with the legal, accounting and consulting industries.'
About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.Contact Details
