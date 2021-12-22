

Kei EV Concept



Ralliart Concept Car

TOKYO, Dec 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will reveal a kei EV concept(1) and a Ralliart concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which will be held from January 14 to 16 next year(2).The kei EV concept(3) is a new generation all-electric kei-car with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, founded on safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness. It combines easy handling and practical size of a kei-car with smooth yet powerful road performance of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.The Ralliart concept car brings together Mitsubishi Motors' engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship). With a premium-feel and a strong sense of presence, the styling expresses the company's vision for the new Ralliart.(1) Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.(2) Press day is on January 14, 2022, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 will be open to the public on January 15 and 16.(3) Production model will go on sale in Japan early next fiscal year (fiscal 2022 is from April 2022 to March 2023).