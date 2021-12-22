Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Lise Gibbons Jamal to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Jamal completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Victoria and her Master of City Planning degree at the University of Manitoba. Since graduating, she has worked in real estate development as a project coordinator. Lise currently sits on the board of the Lynnhaven Society in Abbotsford, which provides low-income housing to older adults. She previously sat on the board of the Aboriginal Women Centre Society in Vancouver, which provides transformational housing for at-risk Indigenous mothers and their children.

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.065 today's close for a period of two years from the date of grant.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

SNOWY OWL GOLD CORP.

"Raymond Wladichuk"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@snowyowlgold.com

