NTPC Limited has selected California-headquartered Bloom Energy's electrolyzer and hydrogen-powered fuel cell technologies for the nation's first green hydrogen-based microgrid, which will be powered by a floating solar array.From pv magazine India California-headquartered Bloom Energy has announced that NTPC Limited, India's largest state-owned energy provider, has selected its electrolyzer and hydrogen-powered fuel cell technologies for the nation's first green hydrogen-based energy storage project. Through this pilot project, NTPC will explore the potential of large-scale, off-grid hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...