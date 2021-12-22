ESS announced the integration of its long-duration batteries for a microgrid project commissioned by San Diego Gas & Electric to mitigate and increase resilience to wildfires.From pv magazine USA Utility-scale and commercial long-duration flow battery manufacturer ESS Inc. announced its iron flow batteries are being deployed by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) in a microgrid project aimed at bolstering energy resilience and providing critical backup power to a fire-prone town in southern California. The microgrid is planned to integrate an on-site solar array and is designed to provide backup ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...