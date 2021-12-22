Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2021 | 08:05
Cavotec SA: Cavotec wins container crane electrification orders

Cavotec has won two key orders for its motorised cable reel electrification systems for container cranes at major ports in China and the US from leading crane manufacturer ZPMC. The orders highlight how Cavotec manufactures mission-critical systems that improve safety, maximize efficiency, and minimize environmental impact. The total value of the two orders amounts to more than EUR 1.3M.

For the first order, Cavotec will supply motorised cable reel systems for electrification of rail-mounted gantry cranes for a container yard at the Port of Taicang in China.

The second order is a repeat order for motorised cable reel systems for gantry and spreader systems on ship-to-shore container cranes at the Port of Los Angeles.

These orders demonstrate how Cavotec's motorised cable reel systems reduce the environmental impact of container handling while optimizing efficiency.


For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
+46 70 605 63 34; investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 22 December 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.

