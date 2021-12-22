Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
08:01 Uhr
1,918 Euro
+0,064
+3,45 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2021
Fingerprint Cards AB signs multi-year contract for its touchless solution with Mantra Softech

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company has signed a multi-year contract for its touchless (iris) solution with Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd, the largest Indian biometric device and sensor manufacturer, exporting to more than 60 countries across the world. Fingerprints' world-leading, high-security iris recognition solution will be used in multiple devices from Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd in the coming years.

"We are very pleased with this contract, which confirms the positive trend in demand for touchless solutions. It demonstrates the strength of our solution, and the tight collaboration with Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd," comments Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprints.

"The combination of Fingerprints' cutting-edge iris solution and our proprietary hardware highly complement each other. We are really delighted with our close collaboration and look forward to continuing it," says Hiren Bhandari, Director of Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd.

Please visit this pagefor more details on Fingerprints' world-leading touchless solution for access control, which offers unparalleled security.

For more information about Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd, please visit this area.

Michel Roig, Senior SVP BL Payments & Access

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

  • 211222 - Mantra Softech (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d9681a55-d402-4746-b927-9a8525b79449)

