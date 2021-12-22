- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero scales down foodpanda Germany to a Berlin-based innovation hub and announces the planned divestiture of foodpanda Japan.
- • foodpanda Germany will exit six German cities including Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Stuttgart, while an innovation hub will remain in central Berlin and concentrate on piloting new product features and technologies
- • Additionally, Delivery Hero plans to divest foodpanda Japan in Q1 2022
- • These decisions allow Delivery Hero to shift its resources to highly attractive growth opportunities in other markets and new verticals, especially in quick commerce, that are expected to generate more value for the ecosystem and shareholders, the company says
- • Delivery Hero has informed all relevant stakeholders and, where possible, foodpanda employees will transfer to positions within the Delivery Hero Group, its industry partner network or receive a severance package
