Rooftop installations to the end of September were at their highest for a nine-month period. The nation's cumulative rooftop PV generation capacity had reached 6.7 GW by that point.From pv magazine India India added 1.3 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the nine months to the end of September, a record volume for a nine-month window and a 202% rise on the same period of last year, according to Mercom India Research's latest report on that segment of the market. The July-to-September quarter, however, saw a 14% fall in new rooftop arrays, to 448 MW, compared with the preceding quarter's 521 MW. ...

