- (PLX AI) - Aker BP is turning into an even more attractive dividend machine after buying Lundin Energy's oil and gas assets, analysts at Nordea said.
- • Nordea raised Aker BP to buy from hold, with a price target NOK 380
- • Aker BP is likely to be among the most robust E&P plays in the world through the energy transition, Nordea said
- • Aker BP is loaded with triggers going into 2022 and an attractive investment case, Nordea said
- • Even though the transaction is estimate dilutive on oil price, it's accretive to free cash flow and EPS, Carnegie said, maintaining a buy recommendation on Aker BP
- • The possibility of a competing bid cannot be ruled out, Carnegie said
