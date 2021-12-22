Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply oxygen delignification system to Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill in Russia

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver an oxygen delignification system, including additional Valmet TwinRoll presses to Arkhangelsk's Pulp and Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia. The order includes both technology and automation deliveries. The start-up of the new systems is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a delivery with this scope of supply is usually valued between EUR 10-15 million.

"Our collaboration with Valmet to rebuild our existing market pulp and board production facilities has been successful. Our previous experience with Valmet's rebuilding of Arkhangelsk washing and screening equipment project began in 2014, and we chose them because they are a reliable supplier of process solutions," says Pavel Smirnov, Development director at Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill.

"Once again, we are pleased to be entrusted with delivering new equipment to Arkhangelsk's fiber line. In 2015, Valmet delivered three TwinRoll presses to the same line, and the customer was very satisfied. We have had a good collaboration over the years and the new investment is a proof that our technology is the right one to produce high-quality, long and short fiber pulps. The latest generation of TwinRoll wash presses will ensure low effluent flows and high environmental performance throughout the fiberline," says Mikael Gustafsson, Senior Sales Manager, Fiber Processing Business Unit, Valmet.



Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill in Novodvinsk, Russia

Details about Valmet's delivery

The delivery includes technology for the oxygen delignification system and TwinRoll presses. In addition to the main machinery, the order also includes auxiliary equipment such as system instrumentation, motors, a DCS process control system and a system for white liquor oxidation.

About the customer Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper



Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill is one of the leading wood chemical mills in Europe. Its main shareholder is Pulp Mill Holding GmbH. The company is a major Russian containerboard manufacturer and pulp producer and specializes in the production of bleached sulfate pulp, board, kraft liner and different paper grades.

