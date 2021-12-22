Through three different transactions, AES acquired Community Energy Solar, Stem Inc bought AlsoEnergy, and Enphase took over 365 Pronto.From pv magazine USA U.S. energy company AES announced that it has acquired Pennsylvania-based solar developer Community Energy Solar, as well as Community Energy's 10 GW project pipeline. The move is part of a greater plan for future company expansion efforts and the acquisition of Community Energy will bolster those efforts with a strong development pipeline and skilled development workforce. Community Energy has developed more than 3 GW of solar and storage ...

