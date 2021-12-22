Anzeige
22.12.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 24Storage AB is updated (692/21)

On November 8, 2021, the shares in 24Storage AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from T-C Storage
BidCo AB to the shareholders in the Company. 

On November 22, 2021, the observation status was updated with reference to a
public takeover offer from Shurgard Self Storage S.A., through its wholly owned
subsidiary Shurgard Sweden AB, to the shareholders in the Company. 

On December 21, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
T-C Storage BidCo AB holds more than 90 per cent of the shares in the Company
and has requested compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company.
The press release also stated that the Company, at the request of T-C Storage
BidCo AB, has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in 24Storage AB (24STOR, ISIN code
SE0013358710, order book ID 186413). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
