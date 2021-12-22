Advokaadibüroo LEXTAL will become a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-22 11:02 CET -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Advokaadibüroo LEXTAL OÜ the status of a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - Multilateral Trading Facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn. The status will take effect on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.