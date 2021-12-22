Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 11:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advokaadibüroo LEXTAL will become a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-22 11:02 CET --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Advokaadibüroo
LEXTAL OÜ the status of a Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF -
Multilateral Trading Facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn. 

The status will take effect on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
