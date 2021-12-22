Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 11:29
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ADDvise Group AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (691/21)

As from December 23, 2021, ADDvise Group AB will be traded on First North
Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names,
ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: 


Short name   ADDV A   
---------------------------
ISIN code   SE0001306119
---------------------------
Order book ID 1449    
---------------------------



Short name   ADDV B   
---------------------------
ISIN code   SE0007464862
---------------------------
Order book ID 113184   
---------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.