Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ADDvise Group AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (691/21)

As from December 23, 2021, ADDvise Group AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name ADDV A --------------------------- ISIN code SE0001306119 --------------------------- Order book ID 1449 --------------------------- Short name ADDV B --------------------------- ISIN code SE0007464862 --------------------------- Order book ID 113184 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.