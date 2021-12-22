Anzeige
22.12.2021 | 11:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)
on December 20, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 23, 2021. 

ISIN                    IS0000020469     
Company name                Kvika banki hf.   
Total share capital before the increase   4.896.436.599 shares 
Increase in share capital          10.958.337 shares  
Total share capital following the increase 4.907.394.936 shares
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.        
Symbol                   KVIKA        
Orderbook ID                152974
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
