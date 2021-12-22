NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on December 20, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 23, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.896.436.599 shares Increase in share capital 10.958.337 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.907.394.936 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974