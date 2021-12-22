Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Reports 2021 Results

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN) announced its plans for the development of IT consulting services and Thy News in early 2021.

In February, the Company launched the first version of the consultant's chatbot with artificial intelligence on the Company's website, which became an indispensable element of the interaction with clients. A system powered by AI promotes getting information and interacting with clients faster.

Lemalike Innovations' clients are companies interested in optimizing the use of their resources and increasing efficiency. The ?ompany can help almost any business, from printing agencies and consultants to logistics and pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the development of the Thy News application was actively carried out, and updates with improved functionality are already available to users in AppStore, PlayMarket.

The team successfully implemented the extension of the interface functionality, namely:

updated concept design

The application interface wants to give customers the best experience possible since the first launch. There is nothing distracting users from reading news. At the same time, they don't feel overwhelmed with unnecessary elements. News is accompanied by images, headlines, and short descriptions. In addition, the source and publication time is indicated, which makes the content more informative;

dark application theme

Is not only a stylistic improvement. It adds the option of adjusting the app according to current light conditions;

five types of news feeds with the ability to preview news from a source

The new function of previewing news from sources makes it even more convenient for users to fill their news feeds with content. Now they do not need to subscribe to see the content. It is enough to click on the source to open the scroll-feed and see a selection of published news in real-time;

improvements in basic functionality

The addition of the TOP YouTube section is the next step. Users will have an opportunity to create feeds with YouTube videos channels. It will enable them to view the latest video updates without leaving the application. This update will add uniqueness to the application's functionality and distinguish it from other news aggregators.

Having analyzed the geography and languages of users, the Company launched the development of application localization. The goal is to ensure that application interaction gains only good experience in international markets. Such an opportunity will be implemented in 2022.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

