- (PLX AI) - AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business
- • Purchase price for 100 percent of the equity amounts to EUR 111 million cash
- • Alantra Private Equity owns approximately 75 percent of the shares of the target company
- • The company has a turnover of approximately EUR 67 million and around 285 employees with operations in Spain, Italy, Portugal
- • MBA is expected to report an EBITA margin of around 17 percent
