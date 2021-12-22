Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.A) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"), subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction added to our growing roster of markets and customers as we continue our expansion into the regulated land-based casino market. Guests of Sac & Fox will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz ETG poker experience."

Mr. Kalpakian adds, "Momentum continues to build with our expansion into land-based casinos. Our relationships with tribal casinos throughout the United States are advancing nicely, and we continue to build partnerships and grow our footprint in the marketplace. More and more casino and cardroom operators are recognizing that our product provides an unrivalled live poker experience. Furthermore, the clean, hygienic advantages of the Jackpot Blitz table are becoming more valuable in today's COVID world."

Sac & Fox Casino's General Manager, Eric Wright, comments "It is really exciting to be the first to offer Jackpot Blitz to Kansas and our friends in nearby Missouri. This cutting-edge technology gives us the ability to satisfy the needs in an area that does not offer Hold 'em close by, as well as keeping up to date with the future of poker in casinos. With Jackpot Blitz, our fans of live poker action can enjoy anytime of day play without the delay for dealer changes, set-ups, and human error."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

