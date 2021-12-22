Triton Digital's Integrated Platform for Monetization, Measurement and Ad Delivery Make Fresh Media Bulgaria's Streaming Audio Strategy More Efficient

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio industry, today announced Fresh Media Bulgaria, the largest radio group in Bulgaria operating some of the best known radio brands throughout the country, is leveraging Triton Digital's audio streaming technology, services, and network to help build its audience, maximize ad revenue, and streamline the day-to-day operations of its streaming audio strategy.

"Partnering with Triton Digital means that we are able to create a more efficient and successful streaming audio advertising strategy," said Nikolay Yanchovichin, General Manager, Fresh Media Bulgaria. "Their platforms, specifically built for audio advertisers, will allow our team to expand the reach of our radio programs and provide the best audio experience for our listeners. As the biggest radiogroup in Bulgaria we are always first to bring the best innovative solutions to the Bulgarian market and to help to develop the radio industry and to bring it to the digital world."

Through this partnership, Triton Digital will provide Fresh Media Bulgaria with cutting-edge Dynamic Ad Insertion technology to their publishers to effortlessly control and monetize content through precision-targeted audio ads. Fresh Media Bulgaria will also utilize Triton's fully integrated Supply Side platform (SSP), Yield-Op, to maximize their revenue opportunities through programmatic ad buys; all monitored by Triton's transparent, on-demand access to insightful and reliable reporting.

"We are excited to be partnering with Fresh Media Bulgaria," said Stephanie Donovan Head of Global Revenue, Triton Digital. "It has always been Triton's mission to connect audio, audience and advertisers to not only grow the global online audio industry, but to help our customers enhance the quality of their audio programing. It's inspiring to see Fresh Media Bulgaria leverage our technology to do just that."

Fresh Media Bulgaria has seen impressive growth since joining Triton Digital's network, the publisher's debut was the third largest in Triton's EMEA streaming ranker in 2021 despite being in a geographical market with the smallest population among the publishers listed in the ranker. Additionally, Fresh Media Bulgaria was among the top ten publishers and earned the second largest Average Time Spent Listening (ATSL) per session in Triton's October 2021 EMEA streaming ranker.

To learn more about Triton Digital, please visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Fresh Media Bulgaria

Fresh Media Bulgaria is the largest radio group in Bulgaria operating some of the best-known and unique radio brands throughout the country.

Whether it be BG Radio, Radio 1, NRJ, Radio City, Radio1 Rock, Veronika, Radio Nova, Avtoradio and City TV if you are looking for music, entertainment or news Fresh Media Bulgaria is there at scale.

Across our brands we broadcast to over 1 million adults each week meaning that more than 1 of 3 people across Bulgaria listen to a Fresh Media Bulgaria station.

