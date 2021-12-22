Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of 6,700,000 outstanding share purchase warrants. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share. The exercise price will remain unchanged with the proposed extension. The warrants were originally issued on December 13, 2019, and currently expire on January 31, 2022. The new expiration date for these warrants will be April 30, 2022.

City View has also negotiated debt settlements with arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to debt settlement agreements, the Company has settled aggregate debt of $270,395.30, in consideration for which it has issued an aggregate of 3,862,790 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. Certain debt settlements constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as a private company wholly-owned by Rob Fia, President, CEO and a director of the Company, was issued 302,679 shares in settlement of $21,187.50 debt. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in this debt settlement transaction by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. All common shares issued in connection with these debt settlements will have a hold period expiring April 23, 2022, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,900,000 common shares of City View pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.10 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring April 23, 2022, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing licence on April 30, 2021, City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production at its Brantford, Ontario high-capacity facility. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licences in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca .

