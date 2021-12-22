Companies will bring enterprise-grade computing solutions to Blockchain and Decentralized Finance

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has partnered with SingularityDAO to bring enterprise-grade computing solutions to Blockchain and Decentralized Finance. SingularityDAO brings AI-powered portfolio management to the crypto space akin to that of hedge funds in traditional finance yet without the barriers that prevent main street investors from participating.

"This alliance introduces unprecedented innovation and software expertise to crypto," said Chris Poulin, CTO at SingularityDAO. "SoftServe is at the cutting-edge of IT services and advice for data engineering infrastructure, systems and network-level security, as well as best practices in the software development lifecycle. With SingularityDAO's expertise in cryptocurrency market data and DeFi best practice, SoftServe is positioned to capture more of the IT provision market in the emerging cryptocurrency category."

"I believe that we are nearing a tectonic shift in the world due to crypto," said Alex Chubay, CTO at SoftServe. "Projects in crypto and Web 3 space deserve our special attention due to their high rate of innovation and potential to create a huge impact on the fabric of our societies. This partnership will enable us to strengthen our position in building new decentralized financial instruments, and in applying our AI expertise towards Blockchain, De-Fi, and crypto, ultimately bringing SoftServe at the forefront of this space."

With the digitization of the global financial system, enterprise adoption of decentralized financial technologies is rapidly growing, fueling the demand for emerging tech. Leveraging hands-on experience in AI, ML, Blockchain, and others, SoftServe and SingularityDAO will transform this demand into real-life use-cases in the DeFi/crypto space.

"SingularityDAO's mission of democratizing hedge fund quality tools is not an easy one," said Marcello Mari, CEO of SingularityDAO. "It requires the expertise of some of the world's top players in data science, engineering, and infrastructure building. From our first meeting, it was immediately clear that SoftServe is exactly the top player we've been looking for. I believe that it's a rare occurrence to have such an alignment of intents and views with such a large enterprise. Together we'll build the backend data infrastructure for the crypto world's analytics."

SingularityDAO is building an advanced set of tools for crypto and DeFi market analytics which will be used to judge market conditions and make informed decisions using AI. SoftServe will work to ensure that the AI employed by SingularityDAO receives clean and reliable data in a fast and coherent manner. SoftServe will also focus on security best practices to help protect multi-million-dollar transaction assets handled by SingularityDAO, making sure the transactions meet the highest security standards.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005021/en/

Contacts:

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

Andrew Kavka

Analyst and Public Relations Lead

akavk@softserveinc.com