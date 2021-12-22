First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 23 December 2021. Name: Re-Match Holding ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553674 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 28,703,900 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35465529 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242378 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ---------------------------- 65 Utilities 6510 Utilities ---------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034332