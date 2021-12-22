Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 13:17
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 23 December 2021. 



Name:             Re-Match Holding     
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061553674       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          RMATCH          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            28,703,900 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 35465529         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 1          
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         242378          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry   Supersector  
----------------------------
65 Utilities 6510 Utilities
----------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034332
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
