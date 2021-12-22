Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for equity rights (TO) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Confidence International AB (694/21)

As from December 23, 2021, equity rights (TO) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Confidence International AB will be listed under its new short names. Current short name: CONF TO3 New short name: LEVEL TO3 Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015346820 Unchanged Order book ID: 217269 Current short name: CONF BTA New short name: LEVEL BTA Unchanged ISIN code: SE0017131030 Unchanged Order book ID: 241781 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB