Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
Anzeige

WKN: A2PEF7 ISIN: SE0012313302 Ticker-Symbol: 9T2 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
08:02 Uhr
0,209 Euro
-0,008
-3,69 %
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short names for equity rights (TO) and paid subscription shares (BTA) in Confidence International AB (694/21)

As from December 23, 2021, equity rights (TO) and paid subscription shares
(BTA) in Confidence International AB will be listed under its new short names. 

Current short name:    CONF TO3  
New short name:      LEVEL TO3  
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0015346820
Unchanged Order book ID: 217269   



Current short name:    CONF BTA  
New short name:      LEVEL BTA  
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0017131030
Unchanged Order book ID: 241781   



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
