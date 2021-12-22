Terminus Group and Louvre Abu Dhabi Highlight New Opportunities for Digitisation in Art World

AI and loT set to accelerate transformation of digital and cultural tourism

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Hosted at Terminus Group's new Regional HQ, located in the very heart of Expo 2020's Al Wasl Dome, Louvre Abu Dhabi recently held the "New Power of Art" forum; bringing together a dedicated audience of art and technology professionals to emphasise the trend towards digitisation in art and the changing role of museums in curating these new forms of cultural tourism.

Manuel Rabaté, Louvre Abu Dhabi's Director and Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Scientific, Curatorial & Collections Management Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, were part of the panel discussion held in Dubai and attended internationally, online.

With a view to promote and educate key stakeholders in the development of new opportunities between the art and tech worlds, the forum was co-hosted by Terminus Group and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Commenting ahead of the forum, Terminus Group's founder and CEO, Victor Ai, said: "As a world leader in AI and IoT, Terminus Group is fascinated by the growing synergies between art and digitisation and, by holding such discussions alongside a world-renowned institution like Louvre Abu Dhabi, we are already noting a shift in the paradigms for future cultural exchanges and technological co-operation. The 'New Power of Art' forum is further evidence that."

This forum discussions highlighted the vision of future urban life, through a combination of culture and technology, and the cooperation opportunities for Terminus Group's AIoT digital and smart services to enable green, low-carbon, and sustainable future urban development.

With an increasing reliance on AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things), along with other cutting-edge technologies now providing a digitally smart and new cultural travel experience, Terminus Group and Louvre Abu Dhabi, have both demonstrated a shared commitment to adding new vitality to cultural and technological exchanges.

Manuel Rabaté, Louvre Abu Dhabi's Director and Dr Souraya Noujaim, Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi attended the panel discussion at the forum as contributing participants. The museum's director praised Terminus Group for its effective development of smart, cutting-edge, innovative technology and digitally smart services. He also noted that these are key enablers for empowering this new wave of cultural tourism.

A history of common exchange, Expo 2020 Dubai, and a future of co-operation

Expo 2020 Dubai is not only bringing business opportunities to the UAE, but also creating more new opportunities for the international companies to grow in the UAE. As one of the official premier partners of Expo 2020 Dubai, and an anchor tenant in its legacy development, District 2020, Terminus Group is at the heart of creating future opportunities for tech, culture, and international cooperation.

Including creating the now famous, orange robot mascot 'Opti', Terminus Group has provided Expo 2020 Dubai with 152 Titan Series intelligent robots, which use AIoT for both human interaction and practical technological scenarios, assisting visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai.

That said, Terminus Group's offering goes well beyond robotics, with AI CITY and AIoT platform solutions that will help with the development of smart cities, like Expo's legacy project District 2020, as well as empowering the wider UAE to create sustainable, smart cities that cater to all aspects of cultural and urban life.

Victor Ai, founder and CEO of Terminus Group, believes that Expo 2020's three core pillars - mobility, sustainability and opportunity - may become the three main elements of future cities. Terminus Group's willingness to work with ecological partners from around the world such as technology and cultural tourism, demonstrates that technology is not only about function but very much aligned with human-centric environments and well-being.

About Terminus Group

Established in 2015, Terminus Group is committed to driving the upgrading of urban management through digital and smart tech solutions, promoting the prosperity of the industrial ecology, and promoting the implementation of green and low to carbon-neutral approaches.

Taking AIoT technology as the starting point, Terminus Group currently has developed core products such as its proprietary TACOS smart city operating system, a city-wide series of AIoT smart hardware, and solutions for energy saving and carbon reduction in cities.

Terminus owns more than 1,000 patents and has been selected for six times in the industry-leading Gartner report for its authoritative IT research and consulting.

About Louvre Abu Dhabi

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum's growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 13 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children's Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

