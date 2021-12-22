GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has it has granted on December 21, 2021, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase in aggregate 4,180,000 shares of its common stock to Officers and Directors of the Company, as well as employees of the Company's accounting firm. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and are all options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of CA$0.80 per share. They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to reward the hard work of GlobeX management corporate team after a very busy and fruitful year. We are very pleased to announce the following milestones as it pertains to the Company's market capitalization increase and financial health. In the last 12 months, the company has increased its metrics in the following manner:

Market Capitalization increase since December 2020: Over 800% increase Cash in hand increase since December 2020: 2250 % increase Share price increase since December 22 2020: 270% increase

With these metrics, and with the fact that the CEO is not getting paid any salary or management fee compensation, the Company is very pleased to reward its management with these options that are priced close to 100% above closing price of December 21 2021. We want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season, and we look forward to a great year for GlobeX in 2022"

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. About GlobeX Data Ltd. GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions.

