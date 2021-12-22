In addition, the new CEEAG guidelines allow government and national authorities to hold tenders for specific technology applications, such as floating solar and agrivoltaics.The European Commission on Tuesday published a new version of its Guidelines on State Aid for Climate, Environmental Protection and Energy ('CEEAG'). The updated regulations, which originally came into force in 2014, will go into effect in January 2022. "Under the new state aid rules, rooftop PV projects up to 1 MW, as well as 100% renewable energy community or SME-owned projects up to 6 MW, will not be burdened by competitive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...