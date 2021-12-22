NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ARION 26 1222 GB) admitted to trading on December 23, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Arion banki hf. 2 Org. no: 581008-0150 3 LEI RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3K XSF19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARION 26 1222 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033710 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer ARION BANKI/4.70 BD 20261222 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 3.640.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 3.640.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 22, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date December 22, 2026 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date December 22, 2026 23 Interest rate 4.70% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date December 22, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date December 22, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 5 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ---------------- 49 Additional information Green bond ---------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðst öð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 20, 2021 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading December 22, 2021 54 Date of admission to trading December 23, 2021 55 Order book ID ARION_26_1222_G B 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE _BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond