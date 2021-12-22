Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Sustainable bonds (ARION 26 1222 GB) admitted to trading on December 23, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                           Arion banki hf.
2  Org. no:                           581008-0150  
3  LEI                             RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3K
                                 XSF19     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                       ARION 26 1222 
                                 GB      
5  ISIN code                          IS0000033710  
6  CFI code                           DBFUFR     
7  FISN númer                          ARION     
                                 BANKI/4.70 BD 
                                 20261222   
8  Bonds/bills:                         Bond      
9  Total issued amount                     3.640.000.000 
10 Total amount previously issued                -       
11 Amount issued at this time                  3.640.000.000 
12 Denomination in CSD                     20.000.000   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange               Yes      
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                      Bullet Bond  
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                           ISK      
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                          December 22,  
                                 2021     
19 First ordinary installment date               December 22,  
                                 2026     
20 Total number of installments                 1       
21 Installment frequency                    1       
22 Maturity date                        December 22,  
                                 2026     
23 Interest rate                        4.70%     
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                   Simple Interest
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                     ACT/ACT    
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                      December 22,  
                                 2021     
32 First ordinary coupon date                  December 22,  
                                 2022     
33 Coupon frequency                       1       
34 Total number of coupon payments               5       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                  Clean price  
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include   No       
   accrued interest for days missing until next business day?         
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                           No       
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                         No       
46 Put option                          No       
47 Convertible                         No       
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)             No       
                                ----------------
49 Additional information                    Green bond   
                                ----------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                      Yes      
51 Securities depository                    Nasdaq     
                                 verðbréfamiðst
                                 öð       
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading         December 20,  
                                 2021     
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading   December 22,  
                                 2021     
54 Date of admission to trading                 December 23,  
                                 2021     
55 Order book ID                        ARION_26_1222_G
                                 B       
56 Instrument subtype                      Corporate Bonds
57 Market                            Iceland Cash  
                                 Bond Trading 
58 List population name                     ICE_SUSTAINABLE
                                 _BONDS     
59 Static volatility guards                   No       
60 Dynamic volatility guards                  No       
61 MiFIR identifier                       BOND - Bonds  
62 Bond type                          CRPB -     
                                 Corporate Bond
