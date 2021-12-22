The system consists of 27 storage containers with a capacity of 2.5 MWh each, designed and assembled by TotalEnergies unit Saft.From pv magazine France French energy giant TotalEnergies has commissioned France's largest battery. Located at its Etablissement des Flandres facility in Dunkirk, in northern France, the battery has an installed capacity of 61 MW and a total storage capacity of 61 MWh. It is made up of 27 2.5 MWh containers designed and assembled by Saft, TotalEnergies' battery subsidiary, which develops advanced batteries for industry. The project was secured by TotalEnergies through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...