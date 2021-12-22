Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands UK Presence and Offerings through Acquisition of Systems Integration (Trading) Limited

Provides Highly Complementary ERP and MES Solutions to Aptean's Food and Beverage Solutions

Enhances Aptean's Subvertical Expertise within Protein Processing

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Systems Integration (Trading) Ltd. (SI), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP), and manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions to the UK food processing industry.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sta?ordshire, England, SI's fully integrated and modular food planning, ERP, MES and specialist sector software solutions are designed for the food production and processing industry, particularly perishable food and protein processing. SI's solutions result in demonstrable ROI for its customers by addressing three core challenges: regulatory compliance, margin improvement and quality control. With a strong presence in the UK, SI serves more than 150 food processors worldwide and has long-term partnerships with leading food manufacturers across the UK, Republic of Ireland, U.S. and Canada.

SI's capabilities are highly complementary to Aptean's current food and beverage offerings, providing additional vertically-focused ERP and MES solutions for the protein processing market. The transaction enhances Aptean's ability to serve customers in primary and secondary protein processing and provides additional scale in the UK alongside Aptean's existing Food and Beverage ERP solutions. Aptean plans to leverage its global scale, resources and technological expertise to support SI's product and geographic expansion.

"We are excited to further strengthen our award-winning Food and Beverage ERP solutions with SI's proprietary software solutions in the protein processing segment, while also expanding our footprint in the UK," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "SI's expert team of food industry and software professionals deeply understands the operational complexities this industry faces, and we are excited to welcome them to the Aptean family. With our combined set of unique software solutions across the food and beverage industry, we can deliver enhanced efficiency and outcomes for our customers' operations."

"Aptean and SI are aligned in a mission to deliver world class tailored solutions and deep industry specific expertise to food manufacturers," said Rob Stephens, CEO and founder of SI. "Going forward, in combination with Aptean, we will be part of a larger group of industry and technology experts focused on continuing to serve the Food and Beverage industry. Aptean will give SI the scale and expertise to further enhance our customer experience allowing the business to continue to grow both in the UK and globally."

About SI

Established in 1991, SI is the leading provider of integrated ERP and shop floor data capture solutions to the UK food processing industry. SI's proprietary suite of end-to-end "fit for purpose" software solutions, Integreater, was created solely for the perishable food processing environment and spans both the shop floor and back-office operations. SI's team of industry experts work closely with customers to address their specific needs with tailored solutions that provide superior levels of real-time control and understanding throughout their food manufacturing operations. To learn more about SI, please visit https://sifoodsoftware.com/.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

