The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show to Present the Brand-New Humanitarian Spotlight Award to World Central Kitchen

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Philanthropist Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen (WCK) will receive the brand new Humanitarian Spotlight Award at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York March 6-8, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. The Humanitarian Spotlight Award was created to recognize a company or individual who exemplifies philanthropy and gives back to the foodservice and hospitality industries. The WCK provides resources and food to those needing emergency relief, and attendees to the International Restaurant Show of New York will have the opportunity to make a donation when they register to attend the show at www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

"We are honored to present our inaugural Humanitarian Spotlight Award to recognize the work of World Central Kitchen and its CEO, Nate Mook, who are on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises by building resilient food systems with locally led solutions," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We look forward to welcoming Nate to our Center Stage and invite our attendees and exhibitors to mark their calendars for this presentation as well as many other special events during the show."

The Humanitarian Spotlight Award will be presented on Sunday, March 7 at 1:15 pm. Nate Mook will accept on behalf of World Central Kitchen's (WCK) Recovery work which focuses on food and nutrition access while communities rehabilitate and rebuild after natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, and other acute crises. Most recently, WCK was on the ground in the central and southern United States to provide fresh meals for communities recovering from the devastating tornadoes that hit on December 10. The WCK Climate Disaster Fund is World Central Kitchen's $1 billion commitment over the next decade to support communities impacted by extreme weather events caused by the climate crisis. For more information, visit https://wck.org/.

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show Center Stage will feature the presentation of the Torch and Beacon Awards, offer exciting culinary and beverage demonstrations, the Rapid Fire Plant Based Edition Culinary competition, the Hip Sip Cocktail Competition and a dynamic Trends Presentation. The brand-new Food & Beverage Academy will offer program tracks for all segments of the industry - from independent owners to chains to specialty coffee and tea. The new Education Summits will focus on the most important issues including business solutions, marketing tips, operational efficiency and staffing solutions. Click here, for information about exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

