Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company will change its name to "The Gummy Project," with a new stock symbol "GUMY."

The Company expects the name change and ticker change to become effective upon the Canadian Securities Exchange approving the "listing statement" and the "change of business" being approved by shareholders (such date hereinafter referred to as the "Effective Date"), as further described in the Company press release dated December 16, 2021.

"The name and ticker change are necessary as part of the overall proposed rebranding process and to accurately reflect what we expect our primary business strategy to be moving forward and our portfolio of products," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade under the CSE stock symbol "POT" until the Effective Date.

The Company further announces that it will issue 428,571 common shares of the Company to two separate consultants, for an aggregate total of 857,142 common shares, pursuant to each of their existing contracts with the Company. The common shares are being issued at a deemed value $0.035 per common share.

