With corresponding goals of educating the public regarding the differences between CBD and THC and the benefits of CBD, HempBox - a Green Globe International subsidiary - partners with High Street CBD to place vending machines in Tanger Outlet Centers

Highlights of the HempBox-GGII - High Street CBD partnership:

HempBox-GGII partners with High Street CBD to roll out CBD vending machines with an educational twist - expanding consumer knowledge and the benefits of CBD products and increasing ease of accessibility. The pilot program will see High Street CBD and HempBox-GGII place CBD vending machines in select Tanger Outlets for a 90-day trial. After a successful trial period, High Street CBD and HempBox will place additional CBD vending machines in over 30 Tanger Outlet locations across the United States. GGII and High Street will advertise to send customers directly to the Tanger Outlet CBD vending machines. Each vending machine will offer educational videos highlighting the benefits of CBD. Vending machines will offer 30-second increments of educational content and then allow consumers to buy products to try on the spot.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") HempBox, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GGII, partners with High Street CBD for a pilot program in Tanger Outlet Centers to roll out CBD vending machines with an educational twist - expanding consumer knowledge and the benefits of CBD products as well as increasing ease of accessibility. The partnership will also further GGII's mission of developing Consumer Packaged Goods and Disrupting Tobacco.

High Street CBD owns and operates two phenomenally successful CBD Stores in Columbus, Ohio. HempBox offers a kiosk solution for smart technology in vending to provide nutraceuticals, CBD, and hemp, herb, and spice smokables to consumers. Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, and partners Vlad Zatulovsky and Paul Gelvezon, co-owners of High Street CBD, are excited to announce the roll-out of CBD vending machines in Tanger Outlet Centers. High Street CBD offers natural solutions and holistic education, making it the perfect partner for HempBox-GGII.

High Street CBD and HempBox will initially place two CBD vending machines in Tanger Outlets for a 90-day trial. When the trial is completed, High Street CBD and HempBox may place additional CBD vending machines in over 30 Tanger Outlet locations across the United States. The CBD Vending machines will feature High Street's best-selling CBD products as well as many others.





In addition, the joint venture will also drive traffic to the vending machines rather than waiting for customers to drive or walk past. GGII and High Street promise advertising campaigns designed to send customers directly to the Tanger Outlet CBD vending machines with targeted marketing for those "googling" CBD, hemp cigarettes, smokables, and more.

Each vending machine will have its unique IP address, so when Google is searched, the vending machine will be shown much like High Street's existing stores, except these "stores" will be open all the time!

Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, explains, "High Street CBD and HempBox-GGII are excited about the unique benefits offered by the joint vending machine venture, which solves two of the most significant problems regarding CBD sales and purchases. First, each vending machine will feature multiple video screens. The first, atop the machine, will offer educational videos highlighting the difference between CBD and THC and the benefits of CBD. Second, the vending machines stop the theft problem from consumers and employees in all retail establishments.

"In addition to the educational video screens in the vending machines, each will also feature a touch screen for product purchases and an additional 55-inch video screen which can be used to advertise the products within as well as advertise Tanger Center retailers and any other interested retailers/businesses."

"GGII and High Street CBD understand the significance of education in the emerging CBD market," Dr. Stuart Titus, Green Globe Chairman of the Board, offers. "In Ohio, there are still many who need to know the difference between THC and CBD, psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis, and how these non-psychoactive cannabinoids interact with the body's internal self-regulatory system, the endogenous cannabinoid system, and the multiple receptor sites within us," Dr. Titus concludes.

Sandro Piancone continues, "The advertising can be used to educate those who may be shopping or simply walking through the outlet center. We will provide 30 seconds of educational content, and they can buy products to try on the spot. It is a great point of sale opportunity, and HempBox-GGII and High Street are among the first to do it!"

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake the obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About High Street CBD:

High Street CBD was established on the foundation that Cannabidiol is Mother Nature's secret miracle. The company's mission states, "Through education, compassion, and customer service, High Street CBD will provide quality hemp and wellness products in a relaxing and warm environment."

The company founders believe consumers should know what is included in their CBD products at High Street CBD. Hence, they carefully curate all the brands in their lineup, ensuring that each company's Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are accurate and honest. All brands we sell on our shelves and display have been put through rigorous third-party lab testing.

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell Consumer Goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker: GGII

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities

Licensing of filters, paper, and infusion in hemp and other smokables

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

About HempBox

HempBox is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII). HempBox offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, and hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development and licensing The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Hempacco uses and licenses these patents:

Infuse any cigarette with flavor, aroma, and functionality Cannabis paper to manufacture paper, blunts, or cigarettes Spray terpenes on hemp to manufacture hemp cigarettes

